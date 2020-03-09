El Pollo Loco to Offer Endless Free Tacos at SoCal Location

March 9, 2020
Deborah Howell
Local News

You'll need some sweatpants with a stretchy waistband for this one.

On the heels of announcing an array of new taco offerings - including Keto-friendly, shrimp, and chickenless vegetarian tacos - El Pollo Loco is taking your taco obsession a step further.

This Taco Tuesday, March 10th, the restaurant known for its fire-grilled chicken & Mexican entr?es will be offering endless free tacos to visitors at their Burbank location.

Endless free tacos. -- Yes, you read that correctly. Join us in Burbank Tuesday, March 10 for a Day of Endless Possibilities! Dine-in only at 521 North First Street, Burbank, CA 91502. 10AM - 8PM.

The Day of Endless Possibilities event will offer dine-in customers the option to order hundreds of taco combinations from their new Mix & Match Street Tacos menu.

The event will run from open to close, 10AM to 8PM, at their Burbank location at 521 North First Street, so be sure to arrive hungry for your fill of FREE tacos.

El Pollo Loco

