We all need to groove, espically during trying times such as these. Thats why Deborah Howell is here to save the day! Deborah is counting down her top ten favorite feel good songs that are sure to get you dancing around while in full social distancing mode!

10. "Wanna Make You Sweat" -C & C Music Factory

9. "Groove Is In The Heart" -Dee Lite

8. "Back To Life" -Soul II Soul

7. "Buffalo Stance" -Neneh Cherry

6. "Fantasy" -Mariah Carey

5. "24K Magic" -Bruno Mars

4. "Funkin’ For Jamaica" -Tom Browne & Toni Smith

3. "Outstanding" -Gap Band

2. "1999" -Prince

1. "Soul Makossa" -Manu Dibango—Rest in Peace! We’ll groove with you on the other side.