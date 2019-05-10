Les Miserables Brings It Home at the Hollywood Pantages

I have a deep secret. I’ve never seen “Les Miserables.” Not the musical, not the movie. Ever.

Until last night! And now I know what all the fuss is about. Dozens of celebs from the worlds of Broadway, TV, film and music crowded the red carpet for opening night at the Hollywood Pantages-- including Les Miz creator, Alain Boublil himself!

Everybody raise your glass (or a musket if you have one) to the triumphant return of this searing musical making its highly- anticipated return to Los Angeles in the wake of the true-life tragedy of the burning of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris just last month.

Photo: Matthew Murphy

The music is so haunting, I don’t think it will ever leave my soul alone. And having a houseful of devoted fans of the show made it one of those magical events where everyone’s in sync, experiencing the thrill together as one—true sympatico. It’s billed as “a musical phenomenon” for a very good reason. It very simply is phenomenal! When Jean Valjean (the utterly astounding Nick Cartell) sang “Bring Him Home” no one, but no one in the audience dared breathe, so as not to miss a single fragment of a single note. Never in all of my theatre-going have I witnessed such a perfectly gorgeous performance by a male lead.

As if Nick Cartell’s tour-de-force performance wasn’t enough, the entire cast possessed not only incredible voices, but were also riveting actors in their own right.

With dazzlingly reimagined scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, this breathtaking production of LES MISERABLES is leaving audiences and critics awestruck, cheering “Les Miz is born again!” The costumes by Adreane Neofitou and Christine Rowland absolutely knocked me out. (Lavish does not begin…)

Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, LES MIZ tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption. It’s a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit, and it touched every spirit in the house deeply last night. (The entire audience was on its feet clapping and cheering before the curtain calls even started!)

Photo: Matthew Murphy

With one of the most fantastic scores of all time featuring powerful and beloved songs like “I Dreamed A Dream,” “On My Own,” “Stars,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More,” “Do You Hear The People Sing?,” this epic, uplifting story is one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. If you include the Oscar-winning movie version, Les Miz has been seen by more than 130 million people in 22 languages around the globe. (And now, even by latecomer, me.)

In its 33rd year, it remains the world’s most popular musical, breaking box office records everywhere. Which is why I urge you to get your tickets right away, because LES MIZ is only in town for a limited 4-week run. So, run. Don’t wait one day more.

Tickets for LES MISERABLES are now on sale at www.HollywoodPantages.com/LesMiserables, and at www.Ticketmaster.com, or by phone at (800) 982-2787. Individual tickets start at $49.00.