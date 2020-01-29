Deborah Howell Is Live From Sandals Ochi Beach Resort Jamaica

Listen live and see how you could win a trip to Sandals Jamaica!

January 29, 2020
Deborah Howell
Sandals Jamaica Ochos Rio Resort
Categories: 
Interviews

Deborah Howell is live from Sandals Ochi Beach Resort Jamaica on Jan 30th and 31st from 12PM PST-3PM PST! As our Trip-A-Day contest continues you can tune in straight to the source! Deborah Howell sits down with the team at Sandals Jamaica to discuss all the fun you could be getting in on! Listen weekdays at 7:15 AM pst for the song of the day and your chance to head to Sandals Ochi Beach Resort! Listen live here!

Sandals Jamaica

Sandals Jamaica

Sandals Jamaica

Tags: 
Trip-A-Day
Sandals Resorts
Deborah Howell

Recent Podcast Audio
Maggie McKay talks with Lula Washington about the 40th Anniversary of Her Iconic Dance Company KTWVFM: On-Demand
Destination: Africa with 15-time Grammy winner, Alicia Keys Destinations with Deborah Howell
Jonathan Butler Chats with Pat Prescott KTWVFM: On-Demand
Dianne Reeves Joins Pat Prescott KTWVFM: On-Demand
Anita Baker sits down with Pat Prescott and shares detail about her legendary finale tour KTWVFM: On-Demand
Anita Baker Live In Studio With Pat Prescott KTWVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes