Stevie Wonder's 27th Annual House Full of Toys Recap

Last night the Wave airstaff gathered at Staples Center for Stevie Wonder’s 27th annual House Full of Toys. It had us kinda spellbound from the jump. DJ Rashida kept the music energy high between high caliber acts from all stripes, and comedian Chris Spencer shared emcee duties with Stevie’s lovely daughter Aiesha. She told us that in rehearsal everyone dropped everything to just stop and listen to this one heavenly voice. Not only that, but when Stevie heard this voice during rehearsal, he immediately began writing a song just for him. Then Daley stepped onto the stage and transported us with his heavenly song “Look Up.” Just superb.

The artist just before Daley surprised everyone. Willie Nelson’s son Lukas gave us a high energy country rock song with a touch of reggae to it, and the arena erupted with cheers and applause. You could definitely hear echoes of Willie’s voice in his son’s, and everyone totally fell for Lukas.

PJ Morton from New Orleans then put a Cajun spell on us with his Grammy-nominated jam “First Began.” Yeah.

Then following PJ Morton, Stevie returned to the stage and was joined by the formidable and beautiful Aiesha for a gorgeous version of. The Little Drummer Boy. A Rum pa pum pum. With about 17 drummers, a host of percussionists and incredible backup singers directed by Ricky Minor –It was a soul stirring and stunning thing to behold.

Next up--phenomenon Anderson Paak, fresh off his SNL Appearance last week How can this man play the drums like this and sing like that at the same time?? JUST HOW!?!? . And smile that smile. We are taken.

Maybe he learned something from Sheila E—who was up next, bringing her signature brand of fire to the stage. Pure electricity as she dove into “A Glamorous Life.” Stop the presses!

Ella Mae took “Boo’d Up” to a whole new level and delivered a solid vocal performance. A real highlight!

Then Chante Moore joined Stevie and Sheila E for an absolutely gorgeous version of “Ma Cherie Amour.” The stuff dreams are made of.

What a night!!! A tremendous night of music and a tremendous amount of gifts collected for LA kids. A Houseful of Love and Joy to all!