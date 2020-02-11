Watch Our SoCal Honda Sound Space Performance with The Whispers

This Valentine's Day Add Some Funk and Soul To Your Evening As We Playback Our Legendary Performance With The Whispers

February 11, 2020
Deborah Howell
Entertainment
Interviews
SoCal Honda Sound Space

The legendary, Los Angeles based, funk group, The Whispers, took the stage at our inaugural SoCal Honda Sound Space located at the 94.7 the WAVE Studios! Check out some of our favorite moments from the evening, and stay tuned as we stream our webcast of The Whisper's performance. If you missed the evening, want to relive the night, or add some soul to your Valentine's Day celebrations you'll be able to stream the entire performance on February 14th at 5 PM pst!

The Whispers
