Theatre Review: “Dixie’s Tupperware Party” Never Gets Old (Or spoiled)

After watching the news cycle early in the week, I thought: “I really need some humor.”

Well, Dixie's Tupperware Party, the hilarious off-Broadway one-woman comedy starring Dixie Longate (which took the theater world by storm and garnered a prestigious Drama Desk Award nomination) has returned to LA at the Kirk Douglas Theatre, and it has humor by the container-full.

Written by Kris Andersson, the production is playing L.A. as part of the 11th season of the national tour that has so far logged over 1,300 performances worldwide—with good reason. It’s simply a ridiculously good time. And I should say, much of the show is not written. It’s brilliant, searing ad-lib at its very best. Dixie Longate’s lightning quick wit and machine gun delivery actually stunned me. Who does three really funny jokes in one sentence? Time after time after time? I was leaning as far forward in my seat as humanly possible so I wouldn’t miss a syllable.

This Alabama gal drags your grandma’s Tupperware party into the 21st century with a vengeance. (And with a splash or two of sentimentality, ever more powerful for its scarcity.) I howled with laughter at the Sunday matinee as Dixie demonstrated the many unconventional/tawdry uses for the iconic plastic kitchen staple, wearing her signature blue dress and bouffant wig. She actually had us eating out of her hand even before the show started when she sashayed through the audience, slinging quips and passing out mints.

But this is much more than a night of bawdy chuckles. I felt something sort of unseal inside me—much like the prying off of a Tupperware lid—while watching (and participating in) this production. Ms. Longate stole my heart and made me homesick for the south even though I’m a born and raised Minnesotan. Such is the power of her heartfelt performance; her ability to draw you in and make you drop your guard is uncanny.

Filled with outrageously funny tales, heart-rendering accounts, audience participation and a little bit of empowerment and homespun wisdom, Dixie’s Tupperware Party leaves your heart a little bigger and your food a little fresher. Do your funny bone a fabulous favor and go take it in. Bring a friend to clutch onto while you spasm with laughter.

Dixie's Tupperware Party plays at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City through December 30, 2018, and tickets start at just 35 bucks. Oh, and parking is free, so you really have no excuse. After that, your chance to see it in L.A. is—like Romaine lettuce—sadly spoiled.

Tickets are available at dixiestupperwareparty.com.

Theatre: Kirk Douglas Theatre, 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232

Dates: Now through Sunday, December 30, 2018

