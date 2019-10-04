Trip-A-Day: Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort Photo Gallery

We’re coming to you live from Paradise! Deborah Howell is broadcasting straight from Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort, where you too could be having the tropical vacation of a lifetime! Just listen for the song of the day each weekday! Song will be announced at 7:10AM, and played later on in the day! Be caller number 9, and you’ll be on your way to the Bahamas! Click here for the photo gallery, and click here for more contest info!