Diana Ross To Perform Special 'Happy Birthday' Concert

Diana Ross will celebrate her 75th Birthday surrounded by family and friends with a special concert performance on the evening of March 26. The once-in-a-lifetime concert, by fan demand, will take place at the world famous Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Diamond Diana & Family & Friends 75th Birthday Celebration promises to be a night to remember, an exquisite and magical evening filled with music and love.

Ms. Ross will share the special evening with musical memories from her remarkable and legendary career. Grab your beads, sequins and feathers and come celebrate the life, love and legacy of the icon, Diana Ross. Tickets available HERE. Diamond Diana: A Year Long Birthday Celebration, upcoming tour dates include:

May 4, 2019 – New Orleans Jazz Fest, New Orleans, LA

June 22, 2019 – Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY

July 22, 2019 – Red Rocks, Morrison, CO

Diamond Diana & Family & Friends 75th Birthday Celebration Hollywood Palladium, March 26, 2019 10:00pm - Doors 11:30pm - Show

