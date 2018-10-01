Dodgers Dominate Rockies to Take NL West Crown
By Scott T. Sterling
“Oh, I say D
I say D-O
D-O-D
D-O-D-G
D-O-D-G-E-R-S
Team, team, team, team!” — Danny Kaye, “D-O-D-G-E-R-S”
Your Los Angeles Dodgers toppled the Colorado Rockies with ease, 5-2, in today’s National League West tiebreaker game.
Led by a 2-run homer from Corey Bellinger, the Dodgers jumped all over the Rockies from the opening bell and never looked back.
Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler and the bullpen maintained a shutout through eight innings, with the Rockies able to squeak out a couple of runs in the final inning.
Not only the Dodgers NL West bragging rights, but they also advance to the best-of-five NLDS against the Atlanta Braves with home-field advantage. The Rockies, on the other hand, will play the loser of the NL Central tiebreaker in the NL Wild Card Game.
Let’s go D-O-D-G-E-R-S!