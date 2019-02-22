Dodgers Shutdown Kershaw Due to Arm Issue

(KNX 1070) -- The Dodgers will rest their star lefty pitcher Clayton Kershaw after he struggles during training camp.

Clayton Kershaw doesn’t seem too concerned but he also didn’t reveal anything about what has him feeling not quite right. pic.twitter.com/kglv2vgZr2 — Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) February 22, 2019

Dave Roberts, the Dodgers manager, told the Los Angeles Times Kershaw was feeling an "arm kind of thing." There's no report yet for a timeframe he will be able to return to throwing, but for now, he will not participate in his scheduled workouts.

Kershaw back in camp after missing a day, but takes a break from throwing. Other notes: Coach Utley in camp, and Hill on the hill for Saturday.https://t.co/VipfdoVl6T — Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) February 22, 2019

The 30-year-old pitcher, signed a three-year, $93 million extension during the offseason in lieu of free agency and opt-out.

Despite Kershaw's slower pitch rate and issues with his back and shoulder, he remains a lauded pitcher when it comes to run prevention.

The "arm kind of thing," may worry some, but it's still early in the baseball season, and the team's known to have a great deal of pitching depth -- although not many can fill the shoes of Kershaw

“When he says he doesn’t feel right, you’re looking at the calendar, just to push things back is prudent and that’s what we’re doing right now,” Roberts said to the LA Times. “So to say when he’s going to throw his next ’pen, I can’t say right now. And we’re sort of leaving that to him and the trainers to figure out when that is. But right now, to just kind of step away, give him a couple days, I think that’s what we want to do.

Kershaw was named the Dodgers' opening day starter this week.

Roberts admitted that "dead arm," an issue that can present itself to pitchers late in spring training, could explain Kershaw's current "arm kind of thing."

For now, Kershaw rests and hopes for the best.