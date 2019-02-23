Drink Up! Oscars Cocktails Inspired by Hollywood’s Biggest Stars
3 drinks designed to keep your Oscars party on-theme
Keep your Oscars party on-theme this year with a triple shot of drink recipes inspired by past winners.
Margarita Del Toro
This drink is inspired by Shape of Water director Guillermo del Toro, who has released some extremely rare Tequilas with Patron. So, the idea here is to do a bubbly margarita with a few different Patron marks to honor the Mexican director.
- 1.25 oz Roca Patron Reposado
- .5 oz of Cointreau
- .5 oz of Lemon
- Top with Prosecco
Shake and serve up in a cup with a lemon twist for garnish
The Godfather
We thought it would be cool to do a classic cocktail named after a classic Oscar winner. The Godfather won Best Picture in 1973 and this cocktail is a sort of forgotten classic that used to be hugely popular in New York Steak houses and jazz clubs.
- 2 oz of blended scotch
- .5 oz of Amaretto
Stir and serve over a large rock and garnish with an orange twist
Lucky Leo
It was an on-going joke for a while that Leonardo DiCaprio kept getting snubbed by the academy. Finally, Leo won Best Actor for his role in the movie “The Revenant.” Revenant means 'a person who has returned from the dead' so in honor of Leo's comeback victory let's make a cocktail that is a take on the classic cocktail the Corpse Reviver No.2.
- 1.5 oz Botanist Gin
- .5 oz Cointreau
- 1 oz Dry Sherry
- .5 oz Dry Vermouth
Stir and serve in a Nick and Nora. Garnish with a lemon twist.