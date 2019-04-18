Everette Harp of Jazz Funk Soul Describes What "Soul Is"

Everette Harp of Jazz Funk Soul says...

"Soul is to me, that feeling you get when you're hearing the music that reaches down inside you and just kind of squeezes and tugs at your emotional heart, and lets you hear the sincerity with the emotion that they're bringing forth."

