Family-Friendly Fun: Six Activities For Stay At Home Entertainment

You're stuck at home. The kids are bored. Come on, make this an adventure! No excuses! Below are a few ideas for in-home entertainment for the entire family:

Goal Setting Vision Board

Take old magazines and newspapers and cut out words and images to create a personal vision board. Spiff up with paints, crayons, glitter, beads, extra fabric, etc. Hang up the boards like artwork in your hallway to make you smile every day!

Charcuterie Challenge

Make the most attractive charcuterie board with foods you have in your fridge and pantry. Everyone can pitch in -meats, cheeses, fruits, crackers, candy...get creative! Channel your inner Martha Stewart.

Spa Day at Home

Create an at-home spa day with bubble baths, scented candles, mani-pedi's, serve cucumber or lemon water, deep condition your hair, homemade face masks (avocado or yogurt/honey), foot soaks, etc. Pull out all those beauty gifts that you've been saving for a rainy day!

Home Designer Switch Up

Get the family together and "stage" your home like you're going to sell. Take all those tips you've seen on home improvement shows and rearrange your furniture, move around paintings and accessories, paint an accent wall -have fun and create a space that looks fresh and new.

20 Wacky Questions

Have fun creating a list of 20 wacky questions that everyone in your family answers. Questions like, "What is your favorite memory from elementary school?" or "What are your three favorite ice cream flavors?" Send to everyone and then compile everyone's answers. It's a great way to learn more about your family members, especially cousins and relatives you don't see regularly. You'll appreciate having these memories in the future!

Totally 80s Friday Night Dance Party

Dress up in your favorite 80s fashions, crank up your favorite 80s station on the RADIO.COM app, and everyone dances like no one's watching! Great exercise, family bonding, and lots of fun and laughter!

Most of all, have fun, be kind to one another, and take this time to connect with the ones you love and cherish! Oh, and don't forget to wash your hands...20 seconds!