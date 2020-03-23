Free Delivery and Takeout Specials From Your Fave Food Spots!

Hey FAT Fam, feelin' hungry? We want to BUY YOU DINNER! Post a photo or video of what you're up to + tag @Fatburger for a chance to win dinner delivered to your door, on us! Spending time with family at home? Having group Facetimes with friends or coworkers? Working the front line in one of our hospitals? We want to know! Post a photo or video daily through 3/31 and tag @Fatburger in your Story or post for a chance to win 4 Original Fatburgers, 4 Free Skinny Fries, and 4 Fountain Drinks - our treat! Click the #linkinbio for rules.

A post shared by Fatburger (@fatburger) on Mar 21, 2020 at 12:00pm PDT