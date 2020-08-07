Documentary Chronicles Legendary Music Director Greg Mack and ‘The World’s Most Dangerous Radio Station,’ 1580 KDAY

-Joe Cingrana/RADIO.COM

Listeners might be surprised to know that 94.7 The Wave's Greg Mack started the first-ever Hip Hop radio station called 1580 KDAY-Los Angeles in the early eighties, launching the careers of some of the biggest names in the rap game. Those include Dr. Dre, LL Cool J, Queen Latifah, M.C. Hammer, NWA, Ice Cube, Tone Loc, and Will Smith just to name a few. Mack also recorded a triple-platinum song called “Radio” with rapper Eazy-E, and launched the genre of “Freestyle” featuring the music of Stevie B, Trinere, Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam, Exposé, the Cover Girls and many more.

Sounds like enough to make a movie, right? You know it!

A new documentary titled The World’s Most Dangerous Radio Station tells the story of Mack and KDAY during the dawn of Hip Hop. Thought of as just a fad at the time, Mack led the formation of his “Mack Attack” mixmasters, the first of whom were Dr. Dre and DJ Yella Boy, and were instrumental in catapulting the genre into the mainstream.

Produced by Konwiser Brothers Media, along with Greg Macmillan (Greg Mack) and Luce Gordon, the project is expected to begin in early 2021.

“I never think of this as ‘my story,’ rather one that changed an industry and gave voice to so many talented artists with whom I’m honored to reconnect via this film,” Mack tells Deadline. “I know that through Kip and Kern’s commitment to purpose-driven filmmaking, the Konwiser brothers are the perfect partners with whom to collaborate on this project of a lifetime.”