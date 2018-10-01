Here's Your First Look at T.I.'s Trap Music Museum, Now Open in Atlanta
This pop-up museum salutes multiple top trap-artists
Atlanta rapper T.I., recognized as a pioneer of the style of hip-hop music known as "trap," opened his Trap Music Museum today, to commemorate the 15-year anniversary of his pivotal rap album, Trap Muzik.
The pop-up museum, located in the city's Westside area where the Bankhead rapper grew up, includes paintings, photography, and exhibits paying homage to not only T.I. but also Atlanta rappers Gucci Mane, Jeezy, 2 Chainz, Future, Migos, 21 Savage and rappers from outside of the city including Rick Ross, Boosie Badazz, Webbie, Pusha T, and Meek Mill.