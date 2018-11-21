How to Help Raise Money for Wildfire Relief at This Sunday's Chargers Game

By Scott T. Sterling

The devastating wildfires throughout Southern California have left a lot of our brothers, sisters and animal family in a perilous and heartbreaking place.

Barry’s Tickets has stepped up to do their part in helping provide relief to the thousands of SoCal residents affected by the fires. Now you can, too—and experience an NFL experience unlike any other in the process.

Barry’s Tickets is donating $10 to every ticket they sell for the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Arizona Cardinals this Sunday, November 25, at the StubHub Center in Carson, CA.

What makes NFL games at the StubHub Center special is the sheer proximity to the action. WIth a capacity of just 27,000 seats, it’s by far the most intimate professional football venue in the entire league—and it’s not even close.

For a little perspective: at 27,000 seats, StubHub Center holds about 50% fewer seats than the next smallest NFL stadium, the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, which tops out at a hearty 63,132 football fans.

It’s safe to say that there really isn’t a bad seat in the house. So make this Thanksgiving weekend a little more special with an afternoon of up close and personal NFL action right here in Southern California. You’ll be helping out some fellow SoCal folks in need. It’s a win-win situation.

This is just the latest way Barry’s Tickets is providing help. They’ve teamed up up with GreaterGood.org to help get things back to normal in myriad ways. Here’s how the organization has already helped victims of the recent fires: