Interview With CADRE Founder Maisie Chin

Maisie Chin and our friends at CADRE are making positive changes in our community. CADRE, which stands for Community Asset Development Re-defining Education is an independent, community-based, organizing and social justice-driven parent membership organization in South Los Angeles. Their mission is to solidify and advance parent leadership to ensure that all children are rightfully educated regardless of where they live. CADRE challenges schools’ beliefs and practices that criminalize children and parents and violate their human rights to a quality education, dignity, and participation in our current public education system.

Listen in to my conversation with CADRE founder Maisie Chin and consider supporting this innovative organization that is changing education for the better.

For more information visit http://cadre-la.org/newhome/