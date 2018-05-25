Jeffrey Osborne is Releasing His First Self-Produced Soul Album!

In 13 Years – WORTH IT ALL. The album features special guests Gerald Albright on saxophone, Rick Braun on trumpet and includes a song entitled “Work It,” co-written by son, Jeffrey Osborne Jr. Check out our conversation as Jeffrey talks about this special project and his very busy 2018 touring schedule.

Worth It All will be available this Friday May 25th, 2018

Official Website: www.jeffreyosborne.com

Instagram: instagram.com/officialjeffreyosborne/

Facebook: facebook.com/OfficialJeffreyOsborne/

Twitter: twitter.com/_JeffreyOsborne