Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift & Kendrick Lamar Lead Pack of Billboard Music Award Nominations
The nominations for the Billboard Music Awards are in!
Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran, and Taylor Swift lead the pack of nominations for this star-studded event.
Khalid and Bebe Rexha announced the first wave (seven categories) of nominations on the Today Show earlier today.
Here's a look at the first batch of nominations that were just announced:
Top Artist
- Drake
- Kendrick Lamar
- Bruno Mars
- Ed Sheeran
- Taylor Swift
Top Female Artist
- Camila Cabello
- Cardi B
- Halsey
- Demi Lovato
- Taylor Swift
Top Male Artist
- Drake
- Kendrick Lamar
- Bruno Mars
- Post Malone
- Ed Sheeran
Top Selling Album
- Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.
- Pink, Beautiful Trauma
- Ed Sheeran, Divide
- Ed Stapleton, From a Room: Volume 1
- Taylor Swift, Reputation
Top Hot 100 Song
- Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, "Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber)"
- Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE."
- Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"
- Post Malone, "Rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)"
- Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You"
Top New Artist
- 21 Savage
- Camila Cabello
- Cardi B
- Khalid
- Kodak Black
Top Country Song
- Kane Brown, " What Ifs (feat. Lauren Alaina)"
- Sam Hunt, " Body Like a Back Road"
- Dustin Lynch, "Small Town Boy"
- Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, "Meant to Be"
- Brett Young, "In Case You Didn't Know"
Additional nominations (in other categories) were announced via Facebook later on Tuesday (April 17). Here's a look at some of those nominations:
Top Duo/Group
- The Chainsmokers
- Coldplay
- Imagine Dragons
- Migos
- U2
Top Radio Songs Artist
- Halsey
- Imagine Dragons
- Bruno Mars
- Charlie Puth
- Ed Sheeran
Top Radio Song
- The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, “Something Just Like This”
- Imagine Dragons, “Believer”
- Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”
- Charlie Puth, “Attention”
- Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You”
Top Social Artist
- Justin Bieber
- BTS
- Ariana Grande
- Demi Lovato
- Shawn Mendes
You can see a complete list of nominations on Billboard.com by clicking here.
Billboard bases the nominations on both album and digital sales, radio play, streaming, touring, and social media engagement. The data is tracked over a 12 month window.
The Billboard Music Awards, which will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, will air live on NBC on Sunday, May 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
We'll have A TON of coverage from the Billboard Music Awards as they get closer, so stay tuned!