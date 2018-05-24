Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Battle with Alopecia

Jada Pinkett Smith has come public about her battle with alopecia. The 46-year-old actress shared the news on her Facebook chat show, Red Table Talk.



“I’ve been getting a lot of questions about why I’ve been wearing this turban,” she said. “Well, I’ve been having issues with hair loss. And it was terrifying when it first started.”



Alopecia is an autoimmune disorder that attacks hair follicles, according to WebMD. The amount of hair loss varies on a case-by-case basis.

The Girls Trip star admits that her hair loss is “difficult to talk about,” but she has found that her faith in a “higher power” has helped.



"People are out here with cancer, with sick children… I watch the higher power take things every day,” Smith remarked as she seemed to count her blessings.



As for finding beauty in a tough situation, Jada says that wearing scarves on her head has been empowering.



"When my hair is wrapped, I feel like a queen," she said.