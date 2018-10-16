Keri Tombazian interviews Harris Brothers from The Little Foxes

Los Angeles Theater at its finest! LA TheatreWorks new season opens this Friday with Lillian Hellman’s classic family drama, The Little Foxes at UCLA’s James Bridges Theater. Starring Tim Dekay (USA’s White Collar, ABC’s American Crime), Jared Harris (The Crown, Mad Men, Harry Potter), & Jamie Harris (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events).

The Little Foxes is open from October 19 - October 21.

