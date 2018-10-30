Hip Hop Halloween Featuring Diddy, Lil Uzi Vert, Nas & More

See who stepped out in the hottest Halloween costume this year

October 30, 2018
Kyle McCann
Sean "Diddy" Combs, Lil Uzi Vert, Nas

USA Today/SIPA USA

The hip-hop and R&B world showed up and showed out for Halloween parties across the globe.

From Ty Dollar $ign and Lil Uzi Vert to Diddy and Nas, check out the get-ups some of your favorite stars are rockin'.

First though, credit where credit is due, no one did Halloween like singer Rita Ora. The British pop star busted out the most amazing Post Malone costume we've ever seen. We are legit still in awe of her commitment. If you haven't seen it yet, check it out here. Meanwhile, here are just some of our favorites from the hip-hop and R&B world. Check it out:

 

Diddy

 

Lil Uzi Vert

  

 

Nas

I ain’t playing nucca #pinky

Miguel

 

Ty Dolla $ign

Zad and Mom --

Teyana Taylor

Kitana -- #mortalkombat

G-Eazy

 

Tyga

U won’t see me comin

Jermaine Dupri

@casamigos Halloween Party with the @foodgod

Slim Thug

--

