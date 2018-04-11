8 Acts to Watch On the 2018 Coachella Live Stream

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is just about ready to kick the spring/summer festival season off!

Coachella 2018 gets underway on Friday (April 13) with back-to-back weekends featuring some of music's biggest stars, including Beyoncé, The Weeknd, Eminem, Cardi B, Migos, Post Malone and more!

But let's be real for a minute, we know that some of you might be a little bummed because you can't make it to the desert this year. So, because we're cool like that, we decided to bring Coachella to you... LIVE! That's right, below is the official live stream for Coachella. The stream is set to open around 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET and run well into Sunday night.

Besides the obvious acts you won't want to miss, like Bey, Em, Migos, The Weeknd, etc., we decided to give you our picks for the 8 hip-hop and R&B performances we think you'll want to make sure you catch this weekend... and here they are:

You can also check out the promotional poster for this year's festival below. And be sure to check back in with us this weekend, next week, and next weekend, as we'll continue to update the latest on Coachella 2018.