Childish Gambino Surprises Crowd at Chance the Rapper's Open Mike

While fans of both Childish Gambino and Chance the Rapper are eagerly awaiting the pair to release music together, we do have some video of the two sharing the stage!

Chance held an open mike event last night (June 11) in his hometown of Chicago. As he began talking to the crowd of mostly young people, this happened:

thank you @donaldglover for coming to our 30th @socialworks_chi @OpenMikeChicago !!! thank you @chancetherapper for leveraging your celebrity for the youth of Chicago in moments like these. thank you @chipublib @YOUmediaChicago !!! pic.twitter.com/sCMyPVRyF0 — BLACK POWER ranger (@MalcolmLondon) June 12, 2018

Gambino, a.k.a. Donald Glover, delivered his powerful "This Is America" to cheers and shock.

While the two have worked together a bunch of times in the past, speculation intensified last year that the two would drop a joint mixtape. However, very few details about have been made available, other than both saying that it likely will happen.