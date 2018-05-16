Diplo Links French Montana and Lil Pump for "Welcome to the Party" Off 'Deadpool 2' Soundtrack

Need three more reasons to be excited for this Friday's release of Deadpool 2? Okay, here you go: French Montana, Lil Pump, and Diplo.

Oh, and if you still needed a fourth, how about up-and-comer Zhavia? This fantastic four just dropped the second track off the upcoming super-anti-hero sequel. Take a listen to "Welcome to the Party" below while a CGI Wade Wilson gets his dance on:

French and Pump recently shared the stage at Coachella as week. This song follows the soundtrack's first single "Ashes" by Celine Dion.

Meanwhile, Deadpool 2 hits theaters Friday, May 18.