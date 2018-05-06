Donald Glover Debuts Childish Gambino Song "This Is America"

Multi-talented actor-slash-singer Donald Glover pulled double duty on last night's SNL, both hosting and performing -- including the debut of two brand new Childish Gambino songs.

Glover debuted "This Is America," a powerful commentary on gun violence in America last night. Watch the official video below, which dropped just after Glover hit the SNL stage, but be warned: *it involves some violent, disturbing scenes.*

The song is Glover/Gambino's first since "Terrified" off 2016's GRAMMY-nominated "Awaken, My Love!" His other performance last night was, appropriately, a new track called “Saturday.”

Meanwhile, Glover also introduced the world to his rebooted Lando Calrissian character from the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story film hitting theaters May 25. Watch that skit below: