Ella Mai Invites Fans on a "Trip" With Brand New Track

One of R&B's brightest young stars is back! Ella Mai just released the highly anticipated follow up to last year's chart-topper, with a trip back into the world of young love.

The "Boo'd Up" singer just dropped "Trip," best described as another smooth, soulful track about falling in love... and we can't stop listening! Get your first listen below:

Click here to get "Trip" on your playlist.

Meanwhile, it's safe to say that the British singer is well on her way to stardom, so you may want to get your hands on some tickets to her upcoming "Boo'd Up" tour: