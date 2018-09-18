Ella Mai Releases Official Video for "Trip"

British R&B star Ella Mai is quietly becoming a master of matching visuals to her soulful singles.

The "Boo'd Up" singer released her latest single, "Trip," last month. And today she blessed us with the official video for the record. Mai gets cozy by candlelight, subtly matching the soft vibe of the track. Check it out the video below:

Mai just wrapped up a late summer tour and could be soon heading into the studio to work on a debut album, but that's still unconfirmed.