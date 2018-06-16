EXCLUSIVE: How a DM Jump-Started Ella Mai's Career

There's no doubt that British singer Ella Mai has the hottest R&B song out right now with "Boo'd Up," but do you know how she got to where she is today?

DMs. That's how. It turns out that while she had been singing on her Instagram account she caught the attention of an American producer... and, well, we'll let her explain. Plus, speaking of America, the singer also explained a bit about music in America versus music in her native U.K. Check it out in this EXCLUSIVE interview with the "Boo'd Up" singer:

Meanwhile, Ella Mai will hit the road in the late summer/early fall on a 15-city tour. She made that announcement on her IG earlier this week: