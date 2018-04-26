EXCLUSIVE: Janelle Monáe Gets a Surprise During Our AMA Interview

We asked YOU to send in your questions for our very own Ask Me Anything with Janelle Monáe, and now a few lucky fans have their answers!!!

We sat down with the "Make Me Feel" singer ahead of tomorrow's highly-anticipated Dirty Computer release. She answered a handful of your questions about tour-dates, dream collaborators, even what book she's reading. But what Janelle didn't know was that one of her biggest fans is also Grammy Award-winning R&B artist Maxwell. Watch as we surprise Janelle with a fan question from the baby-making music legend.



Dirty Computer was just released (April 27). Click here to purchase the album. Plus, Monáe's 'Emotion Picture Premiere' of Dirty Computer premiered BET and BET Jams overnight.