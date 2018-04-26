EXCLUSIVE: Janelle Monáe Gets a Surprise During Our AMA Interview
Watch R&B legend Maxwell sneak in a couple questions
We asked YOU to send in your questions for our very own Ask Me Anything with Janelle Monáe, and now a few lucky fans have their answers!!!
We sat down with the "Make Me Feel" singer ahead of tomorrow's highly-anticipated Dirty Computer release. She answered a handful of your questions about tour-dates, dream collaborators, even what book she's reading. But what Janelle didn't know was that one of her biggest fans is also Grammy Award-winning R&B artist Maxwell. Watch as we surprise Janelle with a fan question from the baby-making music legend.
Dirty Computer was just released (April 27). Click here to purchase the album. Plus, Monáe's 'Emotion Picture Premiere' of Dirty Computer premiered BET and BET Jams overnight.
The #DirtyComputer Emotion Picture Premieres at 12 Midnight TONIGHT on @BET & @BETJams ! ------ pic.twitter.com/e6qbzupwQV— Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) April 26, 2018