EXCLUSIVE: T.I. Breaks Down the Art of the Hustle

Tip explains what it will take to win his new reality show

June 6, 2018
Kyle McCann
Tip "T.I." Harris arrives at the "Get Hard" Los Angeles Premiere held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Wednesday, March 25, 2015.

Sthanlee B. Mirador/SIPA USA

Let's just be real for a minute... nobody knows how to hustle like T.I. 

Beginning next month, Tip's new reality show will hit the small screen. The Grand Hustle features 16 aspiring moguls fighting for a six-figure salary and a role in T.I.'s Grand Hustle empire. We recently got the chance to sit down with Tip to hear what he says it'll take to win:

The 12-episode series will air July 19 at 10 pm EST on BET. The show comes after T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle ended its six-season run last year.

