EXCLUSIVE: T.I. Breaks Down the Art of the Hustle

Let's just be real for a minute... nobody knows how to hustle like T.I.

Beginning next month, Tip's new reality show will hit the small screen. The Grand Hustle features 16 aspiring moguls fighting for a six-figure salary and a role in T.I.'s Grand Hustle empire. We recently got the chance to sit down with Tip to hear what he says it'll take to win:

The 12-episode series will air July 19 at 10 pm EST on BET. The show comes after T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle ended its six-season run last year.