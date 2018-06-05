Get FREE Tickets to JAY-Z & Beyoncé's On the Run II Tour

One of the hottest tickets this summer may just be Beyoncé and JAY-Z's On the Run II tour... because, well, Jay & Bey, together, on one stage.

Of course, there is one way you can score FREE tickets to the show's European leg while feeling pretty good about yourself. Mr. & Mrs. Carter have announced that they'll offer free tickets to fans who contribute to charity.

The musical power couple has partnered with both The Prince's Trust and Global Citizen, with both nonprofits set to raffle off tickets for fans who donate or sign up to volunteer. It's not known yet if the two will offer the same opportunity in the states when the tour kicks off in late July.

Speaking of the North American leg of the tour, DJ Khaled has officially been tapped to join them this summer.