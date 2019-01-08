GRAMMY Awards: Best R&B Song Nominees

The GRAMMY Award for Best R&B Song is really a songwriter's award that recognizes the person who pens the hottest R&B track of the last year.

So this year, who ya got? R&B legend Toni Braxton leads the pack, but a pair of newcomers in both Ella Mai and H.E.R. could take home the trophy. Or, it could come down to a heavyweight battle between Childish Gambino and the pairing of Miguel and J. Cole. Frankly, they're all solid R&B gold, so whoever it is that takes home the GRAMMY in this category definitely will have earned it. Here's a more on the songs up for the honor.

Ella Mai -- "Boo'd Up"

Songwriters: Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane

There may not have been a bigger R&B hit this last year than the debut single from British singer Ella Mai. Because the soulful and very real track became an instant hit nearly a year ago, the 24-year-old's self-titled, debut album which dropped eight months later, in October, was met with an anticipation level that the R&B world hasn't seen in years.

Miguel featuring J. Cole and Salaam Remi -- "Come Through and Chill"

Songwriters: Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel & Salaam Remi

Others may claim to be the Kings of R&B, but that would mean someone has to knock Miguel off the throne first. The bilingual GRAMMY winner's 2017 album War & Leisure featured a handful of straight hits, including the Platinum single "Sky Walker" and the spicy, sultry and, seductive "Come Through and Chill" with J. Cole.

Childish Gambino -- "Feels Like Summer"

Songwriters: Donald Glover & Ludwig Göransson

It may be the end of an era for the Coachella headliner, but Childish Gambino, a.k.a. Donald Glover may end up going out on top. The musical alter-ego of Donald Glover will, perhaps, play his final show this April in the desert, but he may retire Childish Gambino with another GRAMMY thanks to the vibey, catchy, feel-good jam "Feels Like Summer."

H.E.R. -- "Focus"

Songwriters: Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. & Justin Love

One of five GRAMMY nominations for the first-time GRAMMY nominee comes in a couple pretty prestigious category, including Album of the Year. Raw, emotional, and honest, "Focus," from H.E.R.'s self-titled 2017 album is one of two songs that could win an R&B GRAMMY this year.

Toni Braxton -- "Long As I Live"

Songwriters: Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton & Antonio Dixon

You don't reach double digit GRAMMY nominations without consistently delivering hits. The reigning queen of R&B, Toni Braxton, will look to defend her crown against a field of talented young singers/songwriters. The second single off Braxton's Sex & Cigarettes album, "Long As I Live," is nominated for a pair of GRAMMY Awards.

The 2019 GRAMMY Awards will broadcast live on CBS from Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10th at 8pm.