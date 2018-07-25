Kendrick Lamar to Make Acting Debut on 50 Cent's Hit Show 'Power'

If Kendrick Lamar can act with as much skill as he rhymes, he may score himself an Emmy in his debut.

K. Dot is set to make his worldwide acting debut this coming Sunday (July 29) when he joins 50 Cent on the Starz show Power. Lamar's exact role in Sunday hasn't been revealed yet, but his performance has already drawn praise from the show's executive producer.

Power is currently in its fifth season. Among 50, who plays drug dealer Kanan Starks, Power also stars Omari Hardwick (For Colored Girls), Joseph Sikora (Jack Reacher), La La Anthony (Think Like a Man) and Jerry Ferrara (Entourage).