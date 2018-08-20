No Cable? No Problem! Here's How to Watch the MTV VMAs

There was a time when the MTV VMAs was the biggest night around for music lovers! Of course, there was also a time when just about every music-lover had cable in their house. While the VMAs are certainly still a big deal, cable... is not.

So what can you do tonight if you don't want to miss Cardi B, Post Malone, Madonna, Ariana Grande, Aerosmith, and more of your favorites... but you don't have cable? Well, welcome to 2018, my friends!

If you are among those with television sets still tethered to the wall go ahead and tune that flat screen to MTV for the pre-show at 8:00 pm ET, and you can catch Backstreet Boys, Bazzi, and Bryce Vine. Then, at 9:00, Cardi B will take the stage just weeks removed from giving birth to open the show.

Of course, if you're viewing habits are wireless and carefree (like your soul), you can always stream the entire thing wherever you're most comfortable by clicking this link right here.

So, normally, you would need to have cable one or another to stream tonight's show. However, because MTV knows how badly you want to see J.Lo accept the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, they are making a one-time 24-hour viewing pass available! Yup, how LIT is that?!?! Just click the above link and find the link that says "Start now" at the bottom of the player.