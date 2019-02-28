Watch Carrie Underwood Inhale Helium and Sing Happy Birthday to Son Isaiah

Pretty sure we've just answered the question of "is there any scenario where Carrie Underwood singing doesn't sound amazing?"

The newly-minted mom of two tackled that scenario the other day when she decided to suck on a helium-filled balloon and sing "Happy Birthday" to her oldest, Isaiah... all while holding one-month-old Jacob.

Really not surprising to see (and hear) that even with the helium, she sounds beautiful. The absolutely adorable moment was captured on Underwood's husband's Instagram.

Of course, it's been a pretty big week for young Isaiah. Earlier this week the now-4-year-old got to drop the puck during a ceremony for his dad - former Nashville Predator Mike Fisher. The retired NHL star spent 8 of his 18 seasons as a fan favorite in Nashville.

Meanwhile, the couple just welcomed their second baby, Jacob, into the world back in January.