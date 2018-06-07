WATCH: Chris Brown Releases Official Video for "Hope You Do"

Check out the black and white dance-filled video

June 7, 2018
Kyle McCann
Chris Brown performs at the 2017 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup

The old school R&B vibe is very, very real with this latest music video from Chris Brown.

Brown and Joyner Lucas plan to drop a joint album sometime this year called Angels & Demons. We've already gotten a few tracks from that record, including "Stranger Things" and "I Don't Die." And until the whole album hits the streets, the R&B crooner continues to serve fans up some solid jams off last year's solo record Heartbreak on a Full Moon, including the hit "Pills & Automobiles" and this latest track, "Hope You Do." Check out the NSFW, dance-filled black and white video below: 

Breezy definitely still has the moves. Each time we've watched this video, we can't help but think that it could just as easily have been a video Michael Jackson would have released -- which is a pretty amazing compliment.

