WATCH: Chris Brown Releases Official Video for "Hope You Do"

The old school R&B vibe is very, very real with this latest music video from Chris Brown.

Brown and Joyner Lucas plan to drop a joint album sometime this year called Angels & Demons. We've already gotten a few tracks from that record, including "Stranger Things" and "I Don't Die." And until the whole album hits the streets, the R&B crooner continues to serve fans up some solid jams off last year's solo record Heartbreak on a Full Moon, including the hit "Pills & Automobiles" and this latest track, "Hope You Do." Check out the NSFW, dance-filled black and white video below:

Breezy definitely still has the moves. Each time we've watched this video, we can't help but think that it could just as easily have been a video Michael Jackson would have released -- which is a pretty amazing compliment.