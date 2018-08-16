Erykah Badu Performs Spiritually Moving NPR Tiny Desk Concert
Hear first hand how the singer ended up with "Green Eyes"
Pretty sure we could sit and listen to Erykah Badu sing a McDonald's dollar menu on loop for at least 36 hours and be totally cool with it.
Perhaps it's the way the 47-year-old GRAMMY winner so gracefully navigates the winding waterways of jazz, hip-hop, soul, and R&B in her own very earthy and very spiritual way.
While Badu has been focusing on her interests outside of music in recent years, don't think for a second that she's lost even a half a step. The singer took over the NPR offices recently for an intimate Tiny Desk performance.
And trust us, take 15 minutes to check it out. It's well worth your time:
Meanwhile, Badu is set to star opposite Taraji P. Henson and Tracy Morgan in the upcoming film What Women Want. The film is a gender-flipped version of the 2000 Mel Gibson flick What Men Want.
What Women Want hits theaters in Junuary.