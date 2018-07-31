Watch Raheem DeVaughn's "Don't Come Easy" Music Video

The latest track from Raheem DeVaughn is slowly creeping its way up the R&B charts, and once you hear it you'll know why.

"Don't Come Easy," off DeVaughn's upcoming Decade Of A Love King album officially dropped late last month. His forthcoming record, his sixth studio album, will mark the singer's first release since 2015's Love Sex Passion. Peep the super soulful track below:

DeVaughn's latest single is available now, with his album expected to be released later this year.

In the meantime, we thought you might like learn 5 things about Raheem DeVaughn that you probably didn't know: