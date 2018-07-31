Watch Raheem DeVaughn's "Don't Come Easy" Music Video
Plus, 5 things you probably don't know about DeVaughn
The latest track from Raheem DeVaughn is slowly creeping its way up the R&B charts, and once you hear it you'll know why.
"Don't Come Easy," off DeVaughn's upcoming Decade Of A Love King album officially dropped late last month. His forthcoming record, his sixth studio album, will mark the singer's first release since 2015's Love Sex Passion. Peep the super soulful track below:
DeVaughn's latest single is available now, with his album expected to be released later this year.
In the meantime, we thought you might like learn 5 things about Raheem DeVaughn that you probably didn't know:
- His father, Abdul Wadud, is a celebrated jazz cellist.
- He once worked at Tower Records putting price tags on CDs.
- He met his longtime manager when the manager asked him to write for an up-and-coming R&B group called Dru Hill.
- His song "You" was featured in the Grand Theft Auto IV video game.
- He founded The LoveLife Foundation to tackle issues near and dear to his heart, like HIV/AIDS, domestic violence, mental illness, autism, cancer, education, music and the arts.