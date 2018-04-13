WATCH: Snoop Drops Another Music Video From His Gospel Album

With three well-received tracks off Snoop Dogg's new gospel album now released, it's safe to say that Uncle Snoop is just simply a natural-born entertainer!!!

Earlier this year, Snoop released Bible of Love, a 32-track double gospel album with the lead single "Words Are Few" featuring B Slade. He followed that up with "One More Day" featuring Charlie Wilson. And now Snoop is giving fans a brand new video for the single "Blessing Me Again" featuring Rance Allen. Watch the inspiring, throwback-themed video below:

Bible of Love marks Snoops 16th studio album (yet still no GRAMMY, but we can talk about that later).

Meanwhile, branching out into other musical genres isn't new for Snoop. He's already released a reggae album, an electronic album, and a funk album. Of course, he did all that while still working on new rap music. His last rap album was Neva Left, which was released about a year ago.