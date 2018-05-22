WATCH: Tank Drops "When We" Remix With Trey Songz & Ty Dolla $ign

One of the hottest R&B tracks currently tearing up the charts and turning up on your radios when the lights go down now has a hot hip-hop remix.

R&B heartthrob Tank has linked up with Trey Songz and Ty Dolla $ign on the remix to "When We" off Tank's most recent album, Savage. The track was already silky smooth fire, but Trey Songz and Ty Dolla $ign take it to the next level.

Of course, that's just our opinion. We thought we'd let you decide which one is better. Watch both below and then vote on which you like better: the original or the remix.