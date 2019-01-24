(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

LA Rams Hosting Big Game Send-Off Event This Sunday

January 24, 2019

Want to send the LA Rams off in style before they head to Atlanta for the Big Game? Come out this Sunday at the site of the new LA Stadium in Inglewood and send-off the team in style just before they head to the airport to fly-out to Atlanta!

The Rams will take on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, February 3rd. Kick-off is at 3:30pm PT on CBS.

  • Date: Sunday, January 27th
  • Time: 9am Gates Open, 10am Event Begins
  • Location: Construction Site of the new LA Stadium (2020 home of the Rams)
  • What is it: Rams fans will come together to celebrate the success of the team and send-off the team in style just before they head to the airport to fly-out to Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII
  • Elements: Prizes, Food and Drink for purchase/food trucks, Cheerleaders, Special Guest Appearances 
  • Requirements for Entry: Interest is going to be very high; space is limited, is first-come-first-serve, and pre-registration is required
  • PRE-REGISTER HERE

