The LA Reinvestment Foundation

Next Tuesday November 20th, thousands of Southern California’s less fortunate families will line up in advance at the Jackson Limousine Service parking lot to receive a free Thanksgiving Grocery box and turkey at the nation’s largest turkey dinner giveaway of its kind. This giveaway is part of the enduring legacy of the late E.J. Jackson. He made his fortune building Jackson Limousine from the ground up and this turkey dinner giveaway is only one of the community initiatives he instituted to give back to the community that gave so much to him.

Lyn Tavai, E.J.’s business partner with Jackson Limo, and his longtime friend Jesus Garber stopped by the Wave to talk about how they are keeping E.J.’s tradition going. You can help too! Please consider donating to the cause. Call 323-296-8742 or visit TheLosAngelesReinvestmentFoundation.com