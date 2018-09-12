The 2018 AMA Nominations: Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Drake, Imagine Dragons, Post Malone & More

Get the full list of nominees!

September 12, 2018
LA
Ella Mai, Kane Brown, Bebe Rexha, Normani and Chelsea Briggs attend the 2018 American Music Awards Nominations Announcement at YouTube Space LA on September 12, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

© Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The 2018 American Music Awards nominees are finally here! Get the full list below.

Artists include Beyonce, Bruno Mars (x4), Camilia Cabello (x5), Cardi B (x8), Carrie Underwood, Drake (x8), Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran (x6), JAY-Z, Kane Brown, Khalid (x4), Lauren DaigleMaren Morris, Marshmello, Post Malone (x6), Taylor Swift (x4), Zedd and more.

Notice, musically, no nods to either Ariana Grande nor Nicki Minaj. This is actually due to their albums being released past the AMA submission deadline of August 9.

The nominees are chosen based on "key fan interactions," This includes airplay on the radio, album, digital song sales, and streaming, along with social activity (i.e. social media) and tour sales. The winners do actually depend on us, the listeners.

You can cast your votes for your favorite artists here and also on Twitter.

At Microsoft Theater in LA, the three-hour event on ABC Tuesday, October 9, will be once again hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross of the hit TV show 'Black-ish.

Here's the full list of nominees for this year's AMA's.

Artist of the Year

  • Drake
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Post Malone
  • Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year

  • Camila Cabello
  • Cardi B
  • Dua Lipa
  • Khalid
  • XXXTentacion

Collaboration of the Year

  • "Havana" - Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug
  • "Meant to Be" - Bebe Rexha, Florida Georgia Line
  • "Finesse" - Bruno Mars, Cardi B 
  • "Rock Star" - Post Malone feat. 21 Savage
  • "The Middle" - Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey

Favorite Music Video

  • "Havana" - Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug
  • "Bodak Yellow" - Cardi B
  • "God's Plan" - Drake

Tour of the Year

  • Beyoncé and Jay-Z
  • Bruno Mars
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Taylor Swift
  • U2

Favorite Soundtrack

  • Black Panther
  • The Fate of the Furious
  • The Greatest Showman

Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock

  • Drake
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Post Malone

Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock

  • Camila Cabello
  • Cardi B
  • Taylor Swift

Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock

  • Imagine Dragons
  • Maroon 5
  • Migos

Favorite Album – Pop/Rock

  • Drake, Scorpion
  • Ed Sheeran, Divide
  • Taylor Swift, Reputation

Favorite Song – Pop/Rock

  • "Havana" - Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug
  • "God's Plan" - Drake
  • "Perfect" - Ed Sheeran

Favorite Male Artist – Country

  • Kane Brown
  • Luke Bryan
  • Thomas Rhett

Favorite Female Artist – Country

  • Carrie Underwood
  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Maren Morris

Favorite Duo or Group – Country

  • Dan + Shay
  • Florida Georgia Line
  • Lanco

Favorite Album – Country

  • Kane Brown, Kane Brown
  • Luke Combs, This One's for You
  • Thomas Rhett, Life Changes

Favorite Song – Country

  • "Heaven" - Kane Brown
  • "Tequila" - Dan + Shay
  • "Meant to Be" - Bebe Rexha, Florida Georgia Line

Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop

  • Cardi B
  • Drake
  • Post Malone

Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop

  • Drake, Scorpio
  • Lil Uzi Ver, Luv Is Rage 2
  • Post Malone, Beerbongs + Bentleys

Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop

  • "Bodak Yellow" - Cardi B
  • "God's Plan" - Drake
  • "Rock Star" - Post Malone feat. 21 Savage

Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B

  • Bruno Mars
  • Khalid
  • The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B

  • Ella Mai
  • Rihanna
  • SZA

Favorite Album – Soul/R&B

  • Khalid, American Teen
  • SZA, CTRL
  • XXXTentacion, 17

Favorite Song – Soul/R&B

  • "Young Dumb & Broke" - Khalid
  • "Boo'd Up" - Ella Mai
  • "Finesse" - Bruno Mars, Cardi B

Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock

  • Imagine Dragons
  • Panic! at the Disco
  • Portugal. The Man

Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary

  • Ed Sheeran
  • Pink
  • Shawn Mendes

Favorite Artist – Latin

  • Daddy Yankee
  • J Balvin
  • Ozuna

Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational

  • Lauren Daigle
  • MercyMe
  • Zach Williams

Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music

  • Marshmello
  • The Chainsmokers
  • Zedd

Favorite Social Artist

  • Ariana Grande
  • BTS
  • Cardi B
  • Demi Lovato
  • Shawn Mendes

 

