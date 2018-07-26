Beyonce & JAY-Z Share Adorable Picture Of Twins

It's the 'OTR II' artist's first recent pic of their kids

July 26, 2018
LA
7/9/2018 - File photo dated 06/05/14 of Jay-Z and Beyonce, who will perform at the first Global Citizen Festival to be held in Africa to mark 100 years since the birth of Nelson Mandela.

While making Beyonce and JAY-Z are making their way around the globe on their OTR II world tour and after stopping in Nice, France for a quick dinner with Bono and friends, The Carters had a chance to relax on a $180 million yacht. (PHEW.)

Beyonce, who is known for keeping a tight cover on her private life, especially with her children, has shared a few new pictures of her, Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy. Check 'em out here!

SIR AND RUMI -------------------- #beyoncé #beyonce #queenb #queenbey #beyhive #yoncé #slay

A post shared by B--Y B Y E (@unitedhive) on

Queen B also posted up a pic of her and now 6 year old, Blue Ivy:

Blue -- • #beyoncé #beyonce #bey #beyhive #queenbey #blueivy #thecarters ----♥️

A post shared by @ beysangs on

The pic is the latest one since her mother, Tina Knowles, shared this first picture of the twins a month ago:

My babies❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

How cute are they? UH!

