Beyonce & JAY-Z Share Adorable Picture Of Twins
It's the 'OTR II' artist's first recent pic of their kids
While making Beyonce and JAY-Z are making their way around the globe on their OTR II world tour and after stopping in Nice, France for a quick dinner with Bono and friends, The Carters had a chance to relax on a $180 million yacht. (PHEW.)
Beyonce, who is known for keeping a tight cover on her private life, especially with her children, has shared a few new pictures of her, Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy. Check 'em out here!
SIR AND RUMI
Queen B also posted up a pic of her and now 6 year old, Blue Ivy:
Blue
The pic is the latest one since her mother, Tina Knowles, shared this first picture of the twins a month ago:
How cute are they? UH!