Complete List of 2018 Emmy Nominees: Including 'Atlanta,' 'Black-ish,' 'Game of Thrones,' 'Saturday Night Live,' 'Westworld'
Get the full list of this year's nominees, below
The 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards are tonight (Monday, September 17) and the stars are getting ready as we speak.
Related: Here's What's Coming To Netflix In September
Most notable nods at this year's Emmys include The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (18), Atlanta (16), The Handmaid’s Tale (20), Game of Thrones (22) Saturday Night Live (21), and Westworld (21). Also included are shows Black-ish, Game of Thrones, How to Get Away With Murder, Shameless, Stranger Things, and more.
Hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, the event will take place inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles today, beginning at 8pm EST/5pm PST.
Here's the complete list of this year's nominees:
Outstanding Drama Series
- The Americans
- The Crown
- Game of Thrones
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Stranger Things
- This Is Us
- Westworld
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Ed Harris, Westworld
- Matthew Rhys, The Americans
- Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
- Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Claire Foy, The Crown
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Keri Russell, The Americans
- Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
- Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
- Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
- Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
- David Harbour, Stranger Things
- Matt Smith, The Crown
- Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
- Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
- Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
- Yvonne Strahovsi, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Thandie Newton, Westworld
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
- F. Murray Abraham, Homeland
- Cameron Britton, Mindhunter
- Matthew Goode, The Crown
- Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
- Gerald McRaney, This Is Us
- Jimmi Simpson, Westworld
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
- Diana Rigg, Game of Thrones
- Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder
- Viola Davis, Scandal
- Kelly Jenrette, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Atlanta
- Barry
- Black-ish
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Glow
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
- Silicon Valley
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- William H. Macy, Shameless
- Ted Danson, The Good Place
- Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Pamelon Adlon, Better Things
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Allison Janney, Mom
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
- Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
- Henry Winkler, Barry
- Louie Anderson, Baskets
- Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
- Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
- Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
- Betty Gilpin, Glow
- Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
- Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
- Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Megan Mullaly, Will & Grace
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
- Katt Williams, Atlanta
- Sterling K. Brown, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- Bryan Cranston, Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Donald Glover, Saturday Night Live
- Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
- Wanda Sykes, Black-ish
- Tina Fey, Saturday Night Live
- Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live
- Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
- Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Molly Shannon, Will & Grace
Outstanding Television Movie
- Fahrenheit 451
- Flint
- Paterno
- The Tale
- Black Mirror: USS Callister
Outstanding Limited Series
- The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- The Alienist
- Genius: Picasso
- Patrick Melrose
- Godless
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
- Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
- Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
- Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
- John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
- Jesse Plemons, USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
- Jessica Biel, The Sinner
- Laura Dern, The Tale
- Michelle Dockery, Godless
- Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
- Regina King, Seven Seconds
- Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
- Jeff Daniels, Godless
- Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
- John Leguizamo, Waco
- Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Edgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower
- Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
- Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult
- Letitia Wright, Nish
- Merritt Wever, Godless
- Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
- Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Outstanding Reality Competition
- The Amazing Race
- American Ninja Warrior
- Project Runway
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Outstanding Variety/Sketch Series
- At Home With Amy Sedaris
- Drunk History
- I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman
- Portlandia
- Saturday Night Live
- Tracey Ullman’s Show
Outstanding Variety/Talk Series
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
- Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- The Late Late Show With James Corden
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert