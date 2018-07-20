Faith Evans Marries 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta' Star Stevie J.

July 20, 2018
LA
It's true, Notorious B.I.G's widow has officially tied the knot.

The marriage comes as a complete surprise to their families, who actually knew nothing of the couple's plans. It's suspected that they weren't exactly open to the idea of being "talked out" of the elopement.

The two took a trip to Las Vegas earlier this week and actually got married in their hotel room, TMZ says.

