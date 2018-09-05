Fat Joe, Chris Brown, & Dre Drop New "Attention" Music Video

Fat Joe released some heat with Chris Brown and Dre in a lit visual for their latest track together, "Attention."

The boys met up with Ashanti to film on a rooftop in downtown Los Angeles.

Check out what she posted:

#Attention A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on Aug 31, 2018 at 4:53pm PDT

The hot new video throws light on those women who are lookin' for social media attention and starts with a shout to LL Cool J, then Fat Joe professes that "ladies love cool Dre" and Breezy comes through with a smooth hook.

Check it: