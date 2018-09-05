Fat Joe, Chris Brown, & Dre Drop New "Attention" Music Video

The video features Ashanti on a rooftop in DTLA

September 5, 2018
LA
Fat Joe arrives at the 2018 Rookie USA Fashion Show held at MILK in Los Angeles, CA on Thursday, February 15, 2018. / Chris Brown. Arrivals for the Chris Brown Listening Party For "Royalty" held at Hyde Sunset Kitchen + Cocktails.

© Sipa USA / Admedia, Inc

Fat Joe released some heat with Chris Brown and Dre in a lit visual for their latest track together, "Attention."

The boys met up with Ashanti to film on a rooftop in downtown Los Angeles.

Check out what she posted:

#Attention

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

The hot new video throws light on those women who are lookin' for social media attention and starts with a shout to LL Cool J, then Fat Joe professes that "ladies love cool Dre" and Breezy comes through with a smooth hook.

Check it:

